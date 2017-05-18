Rumors of Coups and the Internal Power Tussle at the Presidency

The Senate fought the Executives; DSS fought EFCC, Judiciary fought the Executives and now the Executives are fighting the Executives.

There is a war in the Presidency. This is what some of us have been warning about and pleading with President Muhammadu Buhari to come clean on the cause, year of onset and prognosis of his medical condition over; and why we have been campaigning for him to resign and monitor a stable transfer of power while still capacitated.

The war is not between the infirm Buhari and Vice Osinbajo. The war is between the audacious Cabal at the presidency, with the cabal at the Presidency supported by their external northern-based coterie of Cabal. The war is between the Cabal and Buhari himself, who allegedly has been infuriated with their moves.

It is these cabal that we alerted the nation about, who " locked" ailing Buhari up in Aso rock , disallowing him seek continued medical management abroad. It was these cabal who, upon seeing Vice President Osinabjo in Acting capacity winning the hearts and minds of not just the citizenry but their Premiere, President Muhamamdu Buhari who was of high praise for him, that decided to block his travel and-possible-handover ever again even if he had to die in Aso rock.

We have seen two further strikes by this cabal. Chief of Staff Abba Kyari is reported to have injected the senseless, demeaning and mischievous "coordinating" into the template of the letter sent to the National Assembly, NASS. This was a second strike. They know that Buhari demanded impeachment of late President Umaru Yar'Adua for not being transparent and not handing over while sick to deputy Goodluck Jonathan, and intend to subject him to the same.

The third strike is happening now: while Senate President Olusola Saraki surprisingly saved the day by giving priority to the first premise in the letter to NASS, thereby empowering Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria's Acting President, the cabal yet refuse to accept his authority. Attempting to overrule Professor Osinbajo's declaration as relayed by his SSA Laolu Akande, to sign the budget when he deems it fit; the cabal went on the air to ridicule the Vice, Buhari and Nigeria by saying that they intended to fax the budget to London for President Buhari to accent and then transfer it to Osinbajo to implement.

SSA to the President, Ita Enang on Channels TV Wednesday night said,

"The 2017 budget will be transmitted to Mr president and the President will assent to the budget."

In an earlier write-up I called for the suspension/sack of Abba Kyari for insubordination. The same call now goes for Ita Enang. These are serious offenses of the "coup" nature. These are the culprit cabal talking to soldiers with malicious plots for the eventuality of a no Buhari.

As I wrote March 1st in my article, " Nigeria’s Looming Power Battle ," the implicated wish to cause a constitutional crises and chaos with the intention of either promoting a military coup out of it or getting the Senate president to possibly impeach the pair of Buhari and Osinbajo, once Buhari is incapacitated, and setting up a temporary transitional government to conduct hastened early elections arranged for a northern or rather, northwestern to be precise, candidate's victory.

We the people must not wait as pawns. We must act preemptively to protect our destiny. A handful of cabal cannot continue to seize us by the jugular. The news is awash with a report on how the wealth of just five government corruption-made cabal can end extreme poverty in Nigeria.. The cabal working with politicians and military have killed us. But as walking dead, we can yet give them a good fight.

Dr. Perry Brimah; @EveryNigerian