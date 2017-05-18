I have not withdrawn the money Senator Adeleke gave me when he attended my party - Osun APC chieftain 

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State and member of Adeleke Support Group, Engr. Olasunkanmi Olaniyi today, told the Coroner Inquest in Osogbo that he has not withdrawn the N100,000 that late Senator Isiaka Adeleke gave him when he (Adeleke) attended his daughter's wedding ceremony on the eve of the day he died.

Olaniyi's party was the last public function attended by the Senator before he died.

Engr. Olaniyi who brought the cheque to the inquest as proof, said although the deceased came to his party on April 22, he didn't eat because there was no food left.

"The late Senator came after 7pm and there was no food at all at that time, no grain of rice, no wrap of Amala. The only thing served was meat and he was not specially served. The meat was placed on the table for him and the people he came with.

"He didn't even eat from the meat too. It was one of his entourage that brought his special brand of drink and personal glass cup. The issue of poisoning didn't arise at my party."

Speaking on the allegation that the late Senator was poisoned at his party, Olaniyi expressed how surprised he was at the rumour.

"I am an active member of APC and Adeleke Support Group. I didn't see any reason people would say he took poison at my party as his death would not do me any benefit.

"At the last Adeleke Support Group meeting we had before his death, the late Senator promised us so many things. On my daughter's wedding party, he even gave me a cheque of N100,000 which I have not withdrawn.

"When I heard people saying he was poisoned at Iwo on the day of his burial, I was very surprised."

Asked if he could say the late Senator died naturally, Olaniyi said he wouldn't know because he was not there when the deceased died.

He however commended the Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola and the Coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara for setting up a inquest into the death of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.