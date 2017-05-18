Jumia Travel Set To Launch Hospitality Report Africa

Lagos, Nigeria, 18 May 2017: Barely 5 months after the launch of the much-anticipated Nigerian hospitality report, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, is set again to launch a report on the African hospitality industry on Thursday, May 25, 2017 in Lagos. The company will also be sharing how some of its new travel products are helping to ‘democratize travel’ for Africans and within Africa.

The chief executive officer of the company, Paul Midy who made the disclosure recently in a press statement said: “It’s become especially important for us to provide important data on the travel industry within the African continent.”

“In an industry where data is almost non-existent, we’re committed to publishing these trends in order to predict the future of travel, review the past and examine the current trends. It’s a lot of work putting together such data capturing the entire continent, but it is an effort worth every penny.”

As part of the activities lined up ahead of the launch, a social media contest will begin on Thursday May 18, 2017 to encourage its customers to share travel tips on the company’s social media platforms on exciting places they have visited within Nigeria. The posts with the most ‘likes’ will stand a chance to win a 1-room night for 2 at any of the tier A hotels in Lagos, Abuja, and Calabar.

“As a company, we’re enthusiastic about the growth of travel in Africa. We are always at the forefront of making travel easier, cheaper and more convenient,” Midy added.

The Jumia Travel Hospitality Report Africa 2017 will provide interesting insight on the African travel industry such as, most searched cities in the continent; cheapest to most expensive hotels; GDP of the African economy; and so many more.

About Jumia Travel

