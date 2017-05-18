27 year old Nigerian lady to receive national honour from Queen Elizabeth II Friday
Nigeria’s Miss Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon will on Friday be
decorated by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, with the prestigious
honour of Member of the Most Excellent British Empire (MBE) for her
services to young women with specialty in Sciences, Technology,
Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
The eldest daughter of Prof. Chris and Ann Imafidon from Edo State
whose family has been dubbed the Brainiest Family in Europe,
Anne-Marie holds the record of being the youngest girl to ever pass
two GCSE examinations — for Mathematics and Information Technology
and A-level computing at the age of 11 in Britain.
An MBE is an award given by the Queen to an individual for outstanding
service to the community or local hands on service.
Due to her high exceptional brilliance, she received a British
Scholarship to study Mathematics at the John Hopkins University at the
age of 13 in 2003. Two years later, she commenced a degree at Oxford
University after which she enrolled for her Masters degree setting
another record of the youngest Masters degree holder from the Ivy
league university.
Imafidon, who is a multi-linguist, speak six languages and has worked
with Goldman Sachs, Hewlett-Packard, Deutsche Bank, and Lehman
Brothers. In 2013, she founded Stemettes, a social enterprise which
inspires the next generation of women into pursuing careers in
science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with an objective to
break barriers women who pursue a career in the field face.
Stemettes, which grants awards to young women, have programs workshops
and events designed to introduce young women to STEM careers,
concepts, and role models, have attracted over 7000 young women from
across the UK, Ireland and Europe.
Imafidon’s rather unique achievements at a young age has stood her out
as a person to watch out for by the British press; she was named on
Evening Standard’s recent list of ’25 under 25s’ and a Guardian ‘Top
10 women in tech you need to know’ as well as being the UK IT Industry
& British Computer Society’s Young IT Professional of the Year in
2013.
Her father, Professor Chris Imafidon, known as the patriarch of
Britain's brainiest family, said he received the news last year of her
inclusion in the 2017 honours list with shock.
“Like every parent would feel, we are still in shock. This is simply
God-orchestrated. I, personally never believed that her young career
would accelerate to this historic height. This is beyond belief,” he
said in a chat.
The Imafidon family definitely have the achievers blood running in
their DNA as not only Anne-Marie dominates their achievements wall of
fame. Her sister, Christina, 24, is the youngest student to ever get
accepted and study at an undergraduate institution at any British
university at 11; another sister, Samantha, 17, having passed two
rigorous high school-level mathematics and statistics exams at the age
of six, while the twins, Peter and Paul, made British history as the
youngest students to ever enter high school when they became the
youngest to ever pass the University of Cambridge’s advanced
mathematics exam, setting world records by passing the A/AS-level
math papers.
With the Imafidon family has been setting across the world, he advised
parents to change their methods of education in an obvious changing
world in order to explore every child’s gifts and talents.
“The same God has given every child gifts and talents. We parents must
join the ExcellenceinEducatio n.org.uk in developing such massive
potential. As stated in my forthcoming book entitled "The Genius in
You", we can't use the old methodology of learning. Schools and
society must wake to the re-engineered system of education that
understands that there is a genius in every child and greatness in
every adult. This genius is irrespective of ethnicity, gender,
nationality, postcode, class or creed. So every family can equal or
exceed our achievements.”
Prof Chris Imafidon who invented this accelerated academic and career
development path, has tested it on people of diverse race and it
produced the same or improved result and achievement as attain by his
children. He stated that some of this exceptional educative methods
are including in his book, "The Genuis in you."
He revealed that he will be visiting Nigeria very soon to launch the
learning methodology to enable Nigerian parents learning of their
winning ways while Anne-Marie will be expand Stemettes to also offer
Nigeria young girls interested in pursuing a career in STEM an
opportunity to realize their dreams while he
“Our grandparents taught us that charity begins at home. We are very
enthusiastic about Africa and must contribute our quota to the
training and education of young minds. We want to launch a bigger
program in Africa, particularly Nigeria and work with the corporate
community, industry leaders so that we can deploy the re-engineered
learning methodology of www.ExcellenceinEduc ation.org.uk program. We
know that with these programs young Nigerians can equal or exceed our
record-breaking achievement. The next generation of Africans have no
choice but excel because there is a genius in everyone.”
Others Nigerians who will also be honoured this year include Prof.
Elizabeth Nneka Anionwu, a Professor of Nursing, who gets an OBE for
her services to nursing and the Mary Seacole statue appeal, Chris
Ofili, an artist who gets a CBE for his services to arts and Jeremiah
Oluwatosin Ayotunde, a Cadet Colour Sergeant who gets an OBE for his
services to young people and the community of London. Top ranking
tennis star, Andy Murray, is among the hundreds of achievers to be
honoured.