27 year old Nigerian lady to receive national honour from Queen Elizabeth II Friday

Nigeria’s Miss Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon will on Friday be

decorated by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, with the prestigious

honour of Member of the Most Excellent British Empire (MBE) for her

services to young women with specialty in Sciences, Technology,

Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The eldest daughter of Prof. Chris and Ann Imafidon from Edo State

whose family has been dubbed the Brainiest Family in Europe,

Anne-Marie holds the record of being the youngest girl to ever pass

two GCSE examinations — for Mathematics and Information Technology

and A-level computing at the age of 11 in Britain.

An MBE is an award given by the Queen to an individual for outstanding

service to the community or local hands on service.

Due to her high exceptional brilliance, she received a British

Scholarship to study Mathematics at the John Hopkins University at the

age of 13 in 2003. Two years later, she commenced a degree at Oxford

University after which she enrolled for her Masters degree setting

another record of the youngest Masters degree holder from the Ivy

league university.

Imafidon, who is a multi-linguist, speak six languages and has worked

with Goldman Sachs, Hewlett-Packard, Deutsche Bank, and Lehman

Brothers. In 2013, she founded Stemettes, a social enterprise which

inspires the next generation of women into pursuing careers in

science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with an objective to

break barriers women who pursue a career in the field face.

Stemettes, which grants awards to young women, have programs workshops

and events designed to introduce young women to STEM careers,

concepts, and role models, have attracted over 7000 young women from

across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Imafidon’s rather unique achievements at a young age has stood her out

as a person to watch out for by the British press; she was named on

Evening Standard’s recent list of ’25 under 25s’ and a Guardian ‘Top

10 women in tech you need to know’ as well as being the UK IT Industry

& British Computer Society’s Young IT Professional of the Year in

2013.

Her father, Professor Chris Imafidon, known as the patriarch of

Britain's brainiest family, said he received the news last year of her

inclusion in the 2017 honours list with shock.

“Like every parent would feel, we are still in shock. This is simply

God-orchestrated. I, personally never believed that her young career

would accelerate to this historic height. This is beyond belief,” he

said in a chat.

The Imafidon family definitely have the achievers blood running in

their DNA as not only Anne-Marie dominates their achievements wall of

fame. Her sister, Christina, 24, is the youngest student to ever get

accepted and study at an undergraduate institution at any British

university at 11; another sister, Samantha, 17, having passed two

rigorous high school-level mathematics and statistics exams at the age

of six, while the twins, Peter and Paul, made British history as the

youngest students to ever enter high school when they became the

youngest to ever pass the University of Cambridge’s advanced

mathematics exam, setting world records by passing the A/AS-level

math papers.

With the Imafidon family has been setting across the world, he advised

parents to change their methods of education in an obvious changing

world in order to explore every child’s gifts and talents.

“The same God has given every child gifts and talents. We parents must

join the ExcellenceinEducatio­ n.org.uk in developing such massive

potential. As stated in my forthcoming book entitled "The Genius in

You", we can't use the old methodology of learning. Schools and

society must wake to the re-engineered system of education that

understands that there is a genius in every child and greatness in

every adult. This genius is irrespective of ethnicity, gender,

nationality, postcode, class or creed. So every family can equal or

exceed our achievements.”

Prof Chris Imafidon who invented this accelerated academic and career

development path, has tested it on people of diverse race and it

produced the same or improved result and achievement as attain by his

children. He stated that some of this exceptional educative methods

are including in his book, "The Genuis in you."

He revealed that he will be visiting Nigeria very soon to launch the

learning methodology to enable Nigerian parents learning of their

winning ways while Anne-Marie will be expand Stemettes to also offer

Nigeria young girls interested in pursuing a career in STEM an

opportunity to realize their dreams while he

“Our grandparents taught us that charity begins at home. We are very

enthusiastic about Africa and must contribute our quota to the

training and education of young minds. We want to launch a bigger

program in Africa, particularly Nigeria and work with the corporate

community, industry leaders so that we can deploy the re-engineered

learning methodology of www.ExcellenceinEduc­ ation.org.uk program. We

know that with these programs young Nigerians can equal or exceed our

record-breaking achievement. The next generation of Africans have no

choice but excel because there is a genius in everyone.”

Others Nigerians who will also be honoured this year include Prof.

Elizabeth Nneka Anionwu, a Professor of Nursing, who gets an OBE for

her services to nursing and the Mary Seacole statue appeal, Chris

Ofili, an artist who gets a CBE for his services to arts and Jeremiah

Oluwatosin Ayotunde, a Cadet Colour Sergeant who gets an OBE for his

services to young people and the community of London. Top ranking

tennis star, Andy Murray, is among the hundreds of achievers to be

honoured.