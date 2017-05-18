LAGOS Primaries Report

Yesterday, Tuesday, KOWA Party in Lagos state held its primaries in the three principal local governments it is participating in the forthcoming Lagos Local Government Elections, Mushin, Ikeja and Kosofe. But all eyes were at the Ikeja primaries which took place at the party's secretariat on Obasa Road, Ikeja.

The Primaries were held amid tight security, as men of the State Security Service and LASIEC were all on ground to monitor the electoral process

Not long before the voting process was to begin had the rain started. Despite the rain, the delegates were not deterred from exercising their franchise. The voting still went on and the delegates casted their votes.

The ballot and electioneering process were not only well-planned, but smoothly executed, as the KOWA Actg PRO, Victor Terhemba, took charge of the whole process.

Voting has never been easier and more accessible than it was; as early voting was tremendously busy and the way and manner the delegates cast their ballot made history, in defiance of the conventional wisdom and undemocratic imposition of candidates, godfatherism and impunity that could have spited the principles, ideologies and ideals enshrined in the Kowa Constitutional provision.

A sense of unity, a sense of inclusion, a respect for our democratic institutions, rights of citizenship, rule of law, and a respect for voting rights.

At the end of the primaries in Ikeja, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour emerged as the party,s flag bearer in Ikeja LG for the chairmanship election on July 22.

Others that also emerged victorious as councillorship candidates from the primaries were; Amodu Hassan, counci (Alausa, Ward F), Emmanuel Balogun, (Alade, Ward B), Soderu Abayomi, (Onilekere, Ward C) and Archibong Patrick, (Anifowoshe, Ward D).

In the other Local governments where primaries also help, Adegbiji Oluwaseun emerged as the party's Chairmanship candidate in Kosofe LG while Adebakin Sirajudeen emerged as the party's Chairmanship candidate in Mushin LG. Others who emerged as councillorship candidates in Mushin are; Kolawale Lanre (Ward A), Afeez Sumonu (Ward B), Atitola Ismail (Ward C), Ajasa Gbenga (Ward D), Yusuf Basheer (ward E) and Adeleke Azeez (ward F). Others include Kumolu Saliu (ward G), Adeniyi Ladejobi (ward H), Ibrahim Asunmoh (ward I) and Kazeem Aileru (ward J).

The acting Chairman of the party in Lagos state, Dr Fadahunsi Fajuyitan, has reiterated the willingness of the party to at least control two of the local governments as KOWA are poised to bring the meaning of change to the people.

Signed:

Victor Terhemba

Actg PRO, Lagos state.

08176025716.