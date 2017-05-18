The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) team extends its sincere and warm appreciation for of its esteemed supporters who are gracious in lending us support that has exceeded our expectations and touched our hearts. Thank you.

AHRC "Spirit of humanity" Awards & Dinner Gala is expected to host over 800 guests honored guests, dignitaries, officials and community members. As our AHRC's volunteers are working hard to assure, provide and secure all needed accommodations to all of our guests, we kindly ask for your patience and gracious understanding in advance. AHRC, its staff and volunteers, are working diligently to organize and facilitate a great evening and facilitate a remarkable program for the occasion.

We expect a full house at the maximum capacity of the Banquet Hall, our host committee will be helping seat our guests.

We ask our guests to note:



1- Arrive at the Greenfield Manor Banquet Hall located on 4770 Greenfield Road in Dearborn no later than 6:00 p.m. This allows us to seat everyone in time to begin our program as scheduled.

2- We are hopeful to begin our Gala's program by 6:30 pm and for dinner to be served by 8:30 p.m.

3- There is no need for Gala paper tickets. AHRC "Meet & Greet" Host Committee members will direct you to your designated table upon arrival.

4- Invited guests and officials will be directed to their guests seating's upon arrival

We are grateful for your support and attendance of our Gala. We look forward to a memorable evening on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Sincerely,

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA).