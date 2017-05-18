Cracks Emerge In The Nigerian Army Even As Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Condemns Mutiny In Ivory Coast

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday condemned ‘in strong terms’ the recent developments in Ivory Coast where a small fraction of the country’s Armed Forces mutinied against the Government, even as cracks were beginning to emerge within its own Army as President Muhammadu Buhari battles an undisclosed ailment in London and there are fears within some northern leaders that power might go to a Southerner.

“Nigeria expresses strong and unflinching support for the Government of President Alhassan Ouattara and welcomes ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis,” said the spokesman for Mr. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Acting President.

“In this context, the Federal Government urges the parties to the crisis to exercise maximum restraint, remain calm and continue with dialogue and negotiations with the Government of President Ouattara. Nigeria also urges the mutineers to return to their barracks and to refrain from any action capable of undermining the peace, security and democracy in the country. The Federal Government further urges the people of Cote d’Ivoire to remain steadfast in their support for the Government and to refrain from giving support to the mutineers in the overall interest of peace, tranquillity, good order and prosperity of the country,” the Nigerian government said.

But, within its own army, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, said in a statement that he had “received information that some individuals have been approaching some officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons”.

On the basis of that, the statement read, “he has warned such persons to desist from these acts”.

“He also reminded them that Nigerian Army is a thorough professional, disciplined, loyal and apolitical institution that has clear Constitutional roles and responsibilities. Therefore, he seriously warned and advised all officers and soldiers interested in politics, to resign their commission or apply for voluntary discharge forthwith,” read the statement by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Director Army Public Relations.

It added that “any officer or soldier of Nigerian Army found to be hobnobbing with such elements or engaged in unprofessional conducts such as politicking would have himself or herself to blame”.

There have been some insinuations that the North might try to overthrow the government in power should President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner from Katsina state dies in power and Vice President Osinbajo, a southern be made to replace him.

Mr. Buhari is sick and in London and Mr. Osinbajo is acting as President.