RETURN MARCH: Okowa Mobilizes Security Forces To Sapele

Angered by the disruption of the activities culminating into his two years in office by alleged miscreants purportedly hired by the former Speaker Of the Delta State House Of Assembly (DTHA), in Sapele on Tuesday, the State governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa has mobilized back to Sapele.

The governor who is currently holding a stakeholders parley in the council has allegedly moved personnel of the Nigerian army, that Nigerian police force, Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), and their other sisters agency to foster any security breach.

Information reaching our correspondent has it that the fierce looking security personnel area armed to the teeth with armoured cars in strategic places in Sapele. It was reliably gathered that Sapele is relatively calm as a result of

the heavily armed men.

Our source in Sapele said "everywhere is calm in Sapele with enough security men armed prepared for Igbuya's thugs ". It would be recall that thugs allegedly imported by the embattled former Speaker halted the commissioning of road in Sapele.