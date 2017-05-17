DELTA CP ORDERS IMMEDIATE HALT TO DEMAND FOR TINTED GLASS PERMIT BY POLICEMEN ON HIGHWAYS

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP. Zanna M.Ibrahim has warned Policemen deployed on Stop and Search and other related duties in the Command to desist from demanding for tinted glass permit from motorists.

The CP stated this in response to incessant outcry by members of the public of extortion and other unwholesome acts allegedly being perpetrated by policemen on such duties under the pretext of demanding for tinted glass permit.

The CP warns that any policeman found violating the directive would be severely sanctioned, and urged motorists

not to hesitate to report any erring police officer in this regard to the appropriate quarters of the Command through the following telephone numbers:

CP -07085854042 DC ‘A’ -08033026799 DC OPS -08034537136 AREA COMMANDER ASABA - 08035922966

AREA COMMANDER WARRI - 08035953178 O/C SAFER HIGHWAYS PATROL - 08039499209

O/C ANTI-KIDNAPPING - 08038729222 O/C DRAGON - 08033588985 PPRO -08033429839


