Family faults Adeleke's Autopsy Report

The family of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke on Wednesday, rejected the outcome of the autopsy carried out to ascertain the cause of the death of the deceased.

The family’s position on the autopsy was made known at a press conference in Ede, where the Chief Medical Director of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Professor Wale Lasisi was accused of conspiring with the state government to pervert the true cause of the senator’s death.

It was reported that the autopsy report indicated that the late politician died of asphyxiation, due to drug overdose.

The immediate younger brother of the deceased, Dr Deji Adeleke, who addressed the press on behalf of the family, disclosed that the family has not received the report of the autopsy.

“The family put it on record, that based on the high level of

‘unprofessional’ conduct already displayed by the CMD of LAUTECH, Prof Akeem Lasisi, the integrity of the yet to be ready autopsy must have

been seriously compromised." Adeleke said.

The family also noted that they requested for the autopsy report after

two weeks of which the CMD claimed to be away to Abuja, saying that the

autopsy was ready and that a copy was already with the Osun State

Police command, while another copy was with the Chief Pathologist at

the hospital.

However, the family was said to have been alarmed at such position and

queried why a copy of the autopsy report should be given to the

police command without any copy given to the family that ordered the

autopsy in the first instance.

Consequently, the family remarked that the CMD now changed the story

saying that the autopsy was only conducted at the Nigeria Police

Forensic lab in Lagos but promised to send a copy to the family which

he eventually failed to produce.

Dr Adeleke said that unknown to the family, the same CMD had already

appeared and testified under oath before the Osun state Kangaroo

inquest earlier the same day where he testified that the causes of the

sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke was as a result of “Banned

injection overdosed’ given to him, relying on third party “hearsay”

instead of forensic to toxicology report.

“We state that as at now, the family has not received the autopsy report and the family will not engage in speculations over it’s contents.

However, it has come to the knowledge of the family that the chief Medical director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital Prof. Akeem Lasisi on May 15 2017,appeared before the kangaroo inquest set up by the Osun state government and gave evidence of the cause of death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, when neither the family had been briefed nor the autopsy report released.

“The family raised eyebrow why and how the result of autopsy which was at the request of the family will thus be released to the police and not the family,” he said.

The family also frowned at the contradictory statements made by witnesses at the coroner inquest, especially that of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori, and the Senatorial leader of Osun west senatorial district, Alhaji Amobi.

“Finally, the Adeleke family is consulting lawyers and is considering all legal options available to address this unfortunate and unprofessional conduct exhibited by the medical practitioners in this matter."