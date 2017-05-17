Lautech Pathologist claims Adeleke was not poisoned

The Pathologist from Lautech Teaching Hospital who examined the body of the late Isiaka Adeleke, Mr Sholaja Taiwo Olufemi, has claimed that the deceased could not have died of poisoning.

He explained he concluded this as no traces of poison or heavy metal was found in the Toxicology report carried out on the deceased.

Olufemi said this while testifying before the coroner inquest set up to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

He said the result of the Toxicology showed abnormally high levels of Alcohol, sedatives and analgesic in the blood of the deceased coupled with multiple drug overdose.

The Pathologist also revealed that the deceased might also have dead due to aspiration of gastric contents, saying although the late Senator had hypertensive heart disease which could have caused sudden death, there was no evidence for that.

His words," The drugs given to the deceased were in abnormally high side which could cause unpleasant side effects. These drugs causes depression of the central nervous system.

"Excessive alcohol intake may also cause vomiting and depression of the central nervous system with the blunting of the gas influence.

"The late Senator apparently vomited and aspirated due to the deep sedation. So the aspiration of the gastric contents blocked the air ways thus depriving the body oxygen. This could cause vital centers in the body to shut down, thereby leading to death." Olufemi added.