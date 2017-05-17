How Okowa Was Allegedly Chased By Igbuya's Thugs In Sapele

Delta State governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa was On Tuesday chased by alleged thugs suspected to be loyalists of the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya in Sapele, the administrative headquarters of the local government area.

Trouble started when the alleged irate youths purportedly hired by the embattled former Speaker stormed the venue prepared for the governor to commission Ogaga Road and inspect some projects in the area as part of activities marking his two years anniversary.

Okowa and his deputy, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro and other top government functionaries as well as members of the state

executive, the new Speaker of the state Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy, Mr. Friday Osanibi were said to have seated for the commissioning of the road when some thugs allegedly led by Igbuya protested to the venue of the ceremony causing pandemonium. It was reliably gathered that the thugs who already had the impression that governor Okowa was allegedly behind the impeachment of Igbuya, moved straight to destroy the tape to be cut by the governor to inaugurate the road.

The presence of the thugs, it was learnt created a big panic among the government officials who were itching to leave the area immediately. As tension was building up, our correspondent gathered that the principal secretary to the governor, Mr. Hilary Ibegbulem and other aides whisked away the governor even when a counter thugs working for the new Speaker and former DESOPADEC commissioner and house of Assembly member, Mr. Michael Diden (AKA Ejele) were on ground to protect their masters. Some of the Igbuya’s protesters who spoke with Journalists accuses governor Okowa of bringing down the former Speaker by endorsing his impeachment. “Okowa can never go unpunished any day for this singular art. Okowa has used his own hands to invite the wraths of the people of Sapele. What can he say Igbuya did to him to warrant plotting evil against him.” the protester said.

The last week impeachment of Igbuya as the Speaker of the state Assembly by 22 out of the 29 members of the house, has continued to generate controversy and rumours of reinstatement of Igbuya to the seat through the alleged

intervention of ex- convicted former governor of the state, Mr. James Ibori, a rumour Ibori has since denied. Meanwhile, the Tuesday first acting of the newly elected Speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Oborevwori with

governor Okowa in Sapele has put a paid to all the rumours of Igbuya’s reinstatement as Speaker as been

peddled in some quarters.