Whistleblower Policy Has Made Every Nigerian A Detective; We’ve Received Over 2,500 Tips – Adeosun

BEVERLY HILLS, May 16, (THEWILL) – The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun on Tuesday revealed that the Federal Government has received over 2,500 corruption tips provided by whistleblowers, adding that the policy has made every Nigerian a detective.

The Minister, who spoke at the Special Edition of government's Town Hall Meeting in Abuja, disclosed that a good number of the whistleblowers are not even requesting for compensation.

She added that the anti-corruption fight is not only yielding fruit, but has become popular among Nigerians.

“The whistle-blowing policy has made every Nigerian a detective. We have over 2,500 tips from various quarters in the country through the whistle blowing policy, not just the big ones, but, also, the small money. Someone diverting the petty cash for the university, we were able to get in there and stopped it.

“The fight against corruption is for everybody. The Federal Government has got more than 2,500 tips that they are working on, that will lead to the recovery of looted funds and blocking of leakages,” she said.

Adeosun disclosed that the country is already moving out of recession as government is taking measures that will get the country out of recession, adding that “Nigeria is coming out of recession. All the 36 states are viable and we are coming out stronger”.