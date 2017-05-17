Osogbo-Born Professionals Urge Indigenes To Register In The Ongoing Voters Registration Exercise

A group of Osogbo-Born professionals under the aegis of 'Osogbo Affairs', has advised eligible Nigerians of Osogbo extraction who have attained the age of 18, to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise to get registered.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its Convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade and its Steering Committee Protem Chairman, Mr Abdulrahman Okunade, also enjoined those who misplaced their cards or relocated to register and get their cards without further delay.

This, according to the group, will enable them exercise their franchise in future elections, and avail them the opportunity to elect leaders of their choice.

"We urge every Osogbo indigene especially those who could not register in the last voters registration exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), because of age or some other reasons, to take full advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise, to get registered.

"This will enable them not only to exercise their franchise, but also give them the voice to have a say in who emerge their leaders in future elections and to choose appropriately, bearing in mind the future of Osogbo.

"Voter's card is perhaps the most powerful weapon of a citizen in democracy, and as such, will be doing himself great injustice, if he fails to register and determine who governs him.

"It is therefore pertinent and important that every Osogbo indigene of voting age, get registered and participate accordingly in future polls, for the development and progress of Osogbo in particular, Osun state and Nigeria in general." the group stressed.