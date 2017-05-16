NACCRAN seeks media support on child rights protection

The Coordinator of the National Council of Child Rights Advocates, Nigeria in Osun State Pastor Leye Adefioye has appealed to the media to assist the NACCRAN in its efforts to ensure the protection rights of the children in the state.

Speaking with journalists during an advocacy visit to the Osun NUJ correspondents’ chapel in Osogbo, capital of Osun State Adefioye solicited for the supports of the media and other stakeholders to protect the rights of the children. .

His words," This advocacy visit is to sensitize members of the public especially all stakeholders on the urgent need to rise up and give Osun State children their rightful position in the scheme of things and events in Nigeria and world all over as to what their rights are.

The NACCRAN coordinator also charged the state and local governments in the state to step up efforts on protection of rights of children so as to safeguard the future of the children.

Adefioye urged the state government to educate and sensitize children on their rights as contained in the Child Rights Law which comprises Right to survival, dignity of the child, parental care, protection and maintenance, among others.

According to him, the problems include poor parenting, ignorance on the part of the children, failure of government and agencies of government including schools to give adequate publicity to Child Right Law (CRL) as well as government insincerity on the implementation of the Child Right Law.

Adefioye also urged politicians, teachers, religious leaders, security forces, law enforcement agencies and all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to fight child abuse and ensure protection of the children.

"We thereby call on the government and other stakeholders to ensure that solutions are provided to address the issue of parents that allow poverty and penury to militate against the right upbringing of their children or wards

"The failure of government to educate and sensitize the public which include teachers, parents, caregivers, law enforcement agents and the child on the availability of Child Rights Law and to let all stakeholders know that everything or anything done should be in the best interest of the child.

"We call for the application of chapter (iv) of Nigeria 1999 constitution etc such as: Right to survival and development, Right to name, Right to freedom from discrimination, Right to parental care, protection and maintenance, Prohibition of female genital mutilation, Prohibition of exploitative labour among others."

The Chairman of Osun NUJ correspondents’ chapel, Prince Hameed Oyegbade in his remarks assured that the media would support NACCRAN on the fight against child abuse and protection of the rights of the children.