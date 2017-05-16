Ben Bruce, Florida Gov and Ex Prime Minister of Spain to Speak at Conservative International Conference in Miami

Commonsense advocate and Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, will be speaking at the Conservative International Conference in Miami, Florida between the 25th and 27th of May, 2017.

The Founder of the Silverbird Entertainment Group will be amongst other eminent speakers which include Florida Governor, Rick Scott, former Prime Minister of Spain, José María Aznar, former President of Colombia, Álvaro Uribe and Horace Chang, Jamaican Minister for Water, Works and Housing.

The event is being organized by the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE).

Senator Murray-Bruce will be speaking on the subject “How to appeal to the world´s forgotten 70%”.

The Senator's Commonsense advocacy, which is ideas driven and which tallies with the ideals of ACRE endeared him to Conservative International who have seen in him a partner that can help advance the goal of spreading free market policies in a way that is sustainable and building nations up by promoting the traditional family unit as the backbone of society.