3 Notorious Robbers nabbed by Ogun Police

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the arrest of 3 members of a notorious robbery gang responsible for most of the robbery cases in Ogere axis, along Lagos-Ibadan express road.

According to a Press release signed by the command's Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi for the Commissioner of Police, the robbers were apprehended following a tip off that they were planning to carry out another robbery operation on the express road.

The suspects include Adebayo Samson 'm', AbdulAzeez Ishola ‘m’ and Adetayo Gbenga ‘m’.

According to Oyeyemi, "The suspects were apprehended following a tip off that they were planning to carry out another robbery operation on the express road. The officer in charge of Gateway trailer park police post, SP Paul Omiwole proactively led his men to their hideout where the suspects were arrested."

Oyeyemi explained that weapons recovered from them include: 2 cut to size single barrel guns, 7 live catridges, two wrist watches, 21 different types of GSM phones and cash sum of #16,500.

She said on interrogation, the suspects confessed beingthe brain behind most of robbery cases on the highway in that area and that items recovered from them are proceeds of their earlier robbery operation.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the suspects be transferred to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad for in-depth investigation and thereby assured people plying the express road of adequate security as the Command has deployed more personnel from FSARS, Safer highway patrol as well as Anti Kidnapping Unit to properly police the highway across the State.