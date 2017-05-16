If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice

General News | 16 May 2017 16:35 CET

HAPPENING NOW: Subject: Igbuya Allegedly Mobilize Against Okowa in Sapele

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

Following the alleged involvement Of the Delta State governor, Senator

(Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa in the impeachment saga of the former

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Monday Ovwigho Igbuya,

Sapele angry youths have purportedly stopped Okowa and his team from

commissioning project In the local government.
Our correspondent learnt that the event was allegedly disrupted by

irate youths from Igbuya's council.
Details later.


