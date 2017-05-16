General News | 16 May 2017 16:35 CET
HAPPENING NOW: Subject: Igbuya Allegedly Mobilize Against Okowa in Sapele
Following the alleged involvement Of the Delta State governor, Senator
(Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa in the impeachment saga of the former
Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Monday Ovwigho Igbuya,
Sapele angry youths have purportedly stopped Okowa and his team from
commissioning project In the local government.
Our correspondent learnt that the event was allegedly disrupted by
irate youths from Igbuya's council.
Details later.