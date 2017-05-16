Pastor Adeboye raises question about recovered loots by FG

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has told the federal government that they should reveal to Nigerians, how they intend to spend the recovered loot.

The highly revered Nigerian preacher made this known at the special prayer and thanksgiving for officials of public and private sector with their families at the National Headquarters of RCCG, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebutte-Metta, Lagos, last Sunday.

Adeboye who was represented at the event by his special adviser on personnel and administration, Pastor Johnson Odesola, insisted that the amount of looted funds recovered by the current government is huge and a sign of moral degeneration across the country, while also insisting that Nigerians deserve know how the recovered loots will be utilised as well as how much has been recovered.

According to The Nation, he suggested the $43million recovered from Osborne Towers flat can be used to renovate all airports while the $9milion recovered from residence of the former Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) Andrew Yakubu can repair all roads across the country.

Citing a recent request by some companies in Malaysia for repair of roads in the country, Adeboye argued “the budget presented by the company for the construction is less than the money recovered by the former NNPC boss.”

“My father told me when I was a child that I should not destroy the family's name with my action and I also tell my children the same things. So we can be careful and live in consonance with the scriptures.

“We need all stakeholders to team up together to keep drumming the support for the return of our moral standard for us to have a more humane society.

“Let us bring back the songs, rhythms and poems that talk about good moral lifestyle and celebrate people with high moral integrity for others to learn,” Adeboye noted.