Prof Esimone inducted into Nigerian Academy of Science

The Nigerian Academy of Science last week inducted Prof Charles Esimone into the prestigious organization. Esimone, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is a professor of biopharmaceutics and pharmaceutical microbiology.

He is the pioneer dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the first professor of pharmaceutical microbiology in South-eastern Nigeria.

He pioneered research in the use of recombinant viral vectors as surrogates for high throughput antiviral screening studies and on the use of indigenous medicinal plants as immunomodulators, vaccine adjuvants and anti-infectives. His vector-based antiviral screening technique developed between 2003 and 2005 in Germany has significantly revolutionalised high-throughput screening for anti-HIV compounds worldwide.

Esimone is a recipient of several awards, including the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship to Germany (2003-2005), visiting scientist to the University of Pittsburgh, USA (2007-2008); the ANDI Bright Contest Award for the Best African Innovative Researcher, South Africa (2009); young scientist (representing Nigeria) at the “Summer Davos” Annual Meeting of New Champions, Tianjin, China (2010), and the CV Raman Senior Fellowship, India (2013).

He is the deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of UNIZIK, and member of the Governing Council of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, and the Nanomedicine Society of Nigeria. He is also a member of the American Society for cell biology.