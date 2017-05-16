FESSU National meets Governor Fayose, Demands members Bursaries/Scholarship, among other students welfarism

Federation Of Ekiti State Students Union (National Body) is the most powerful students association representing the general interest of all indigenous students of Ekiti State in higher citadels of learning across Nigeria and beyond. Our tentacles cuts across all the institution of learning in Nigeria and we've from time immemorial proven to be the uncompromising voice of the Ekiti Indigenous Students.

The National Leadership of Federation Of Ekiti State Students Union was on Monday 15th of May, 2017, in a meeting with the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose over issues bothering on Bursary/scholarship, power outage in students residential areas, harassment of Students by Operation Flush among other sundry issues ravaging the Union

.

The meeting which commenced about 12:15 noon and lasted for over five hours had the Deputy Governor, Dr. Olusola Eleka, Chairman, house committee on information, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Idowu Samuel Omotosho, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mrs Modupe Alade, The State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Olanrewaju Ogunsuyi and other high ranking Government functionaries in attendance

.

Speaking at the meeting, the National President of FESSU, Comrade Adewumi Idowu Peter (NOBLEMAN) appreciated the governor for, out of his busy schedule, magnanimously creating an avenue to interface with the Union and listened to the plight of her members, which is unarguably the first step to know the demands and proffer solutions to them.

.

Comrade Adewumi reminded the governor of an agreement he willingly entered with our predecessor on Friday 29th May 2016 to pay bursary and scholarship to all indigenous students of the State, which uptill now, he (Fayose) hasn't fulfilled. Adewumi therefore beseech the Governor to, in the interest of giving to the students their dividend of democracy and good governance, pay the emolument as soon as possible.

.

Other pertinent issues that were raised before the governor and seek immediate intervention was the total power outage ravaging the students residential areas (i.e, Ekiti State University, College of Health Science and Technology, Ekiti State School of Nursing) among other towns and villages in Ekiti State, The issue of the State Policemen and OPERATION FLUSH harassment of students were mentioned, frowned at and totally condemned, Former Students Leaders in the State who have graduated were lobbied to be given automatic employment by the Government while the Governor was beseeched to help in the quest to get a befitting Permanent Secretariat for the Union as well as Mobility so as to have a smooth running of the Union's administration

In his reactions, Governor Ayodele Fayose blamed the delay on the payment of the Bursary on the economic recession and the drastic reduction in the State Monthly Allocation, he however mandated his Deputy, Dr. Olusola Eleka, to liase with the Bursary/Scholarship Board and begin immediate actions on the process involved in the payment of the emolument once and for all, the Governor said the required information, data et al should be forwarded to his table as soon as possible for prompt action. He also declared his interest in assisting Ekiti students in securing a portion of land at the state capital, through the ministry of land and be developed as "Ekiti students' house"

.

Governor Fayose expressly registered his displeasure towards the plight of the Students and Ekiti residents in the power outage areas, saying there is little or nothing he can do since the Power Holding Company and by extension, the distributor, Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has become a private company. In the same vein, he frowned on the harassment of students by any Law Enforcement Agencies in the State, most especially the OPERATION FLUSH and advised students to also stay aloof of any criminal actions that could warrant harassment or arrest. Governor Fayose however promised to at his instance facilitate another meeting in the next four Weeks involving FESSU Leadership with the Management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and the Policemen/OPERATION FLUSH to harness ways to bring back light to the affected blackout ravaging towns in the State and to interface with the Law Enforcement Agencies on the Code Of Conduct vis-à-vis their area of jurisdictions

Conclusively, the Governor appreciated the students leaders for their understanding while pressing their demands and support in his mission to change the face of the State. He however advised those who haven't registered nor collect their Voter's Card to visit their Local Government INEC Secretariat so as to be part of the decision makers in the future election

