Tony Anenih’s son Eugene slumps, dies at Lagos club

Eugene Anenih, son of the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( PDP) chieftain, Chief Tony Anenih, has, reportedly slumped and died at a Lagos club on Saturday. Reports had it that he was playing table tennis game when he suddenly slumped and died.

Late Mr. Eugene E. Anenih was, until his death, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nova Finance & Securities Limited. He was formerly the Head of Corporate Finance and Treasury Operations at A and Hatman Ltd before moving on to Nova Finance & Securities Limited as Chief Executive Officer. He was an authorized Dealing Clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. Eugene holds a Bachelors of Science Degree in Biochemistry from the great University of Benin. He also attended the Programme for Management Development (PMD) at Harvard. An alumus of the Harvard business School. He also attended several courses in capital Market Internationally including Capital Equity appraisals suite courses with the New York Institute of Finance, New York and Strategic valuations on equities with Euromoney.