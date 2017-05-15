AHRC congratulates this year's school and college graduates, wishes them a successful future:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its best wishes to all graduating students this year and wishes them greater success. AHRC-USA urges all the graduating students celebrate milestones responsibly.

"We congratulate the graduating students of this year for their achievement- some of whom worked with AHRC this year making this world a better place to live," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director.

"We wish them and their families the best for this year and for years to come," added Hamad.