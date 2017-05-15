Gov Dickson Made the Difference at OTC, to sponsor Upstream/Downstream Conference 2017
The 2017 edition of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) that just
ended in Houston, Texas the USA may have come and gone but, its enduring
memories will linger for sometimes to come, especially for the high power
delegation from Bayelsa State led by Executive Governor of the state,
Honourable Seriake Dickson.
The delegation that was deliberately selected for the purpose of
fashioning a new economic drive weaved around the oil and gas industry,
had as part of the team Secretary to the Government of Bayelsa, Barrister
Serena-Dokubo Spiff; Professor Steve Azaike, former Secretary to the State
Government/Adviser to the Governor and Mr Kemela Okara, Commissioner of
Trade and Investment.
Others include Senator Foster Ogola who has as his legislative interest
the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and operations of the
Upstream and Downstream petroleum industry, among others.
In another development, the Bayelsa Chief Executive have assured of the
full participation of his government as sponsor and partner to the 2017
edition of the annual Upstream and Downstream Oil and Gas Exhibition and
Conference scheduled for August 30 – 31 in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.
Details of the Bayelsa state sponsorship of the 2017 edition of the
Upstream and Downstream Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference will soon be
unveiled but suffice to say that Governor Dickson expressed his
satisfaction with the tenacity and vision of the organisers of the leading
annual oil and gas exhibition and conference in Nigeria.
It is apparent that Governor Dickson understands the strategic role of the
oil and gas industry in the economy of Bayelsa state and the entire
South-south of Nigeria’s economy hence, his untiring support of the sector
and its activities.
Beyond the value chains provided by oil and gas to the South-south state,
the Bayelsa chief executive understands that whatever future plans he has
for his people, oil and gas remains a pivotal segment which cannot be
taken with levity.
Reacting to some of the accomplishments of the Bayelsa team to OTC 2017,
Dr Kune Igoni who is the Chief Executive Officer of West Africa
Exhibitions and Conferences, organisers of the annual Upstream and
Downstream Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference said, “Indeed, the 2017
edition of OTC as usual did not disappoint our expectations. We went to
find out about new ways of conducting oil and gas business, we got enough
of that and much more.”
Among some of the innovative items at OTC 2017 include new technologies in
building modular refineries which has received the support of the Federal
Government of Nigeria and improved and cost-effective ways of operating
different segments of business of oil and gas, among others.
Declaring open the Nigerian pavilion, Minister of State for Petroleum
Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, announced that deliberations at the conference
was expected to produce workable solutions that would impact on Nigeria’s
development and the country’s attendance included the search for
investors.
Notably, according to the minister, beginning from 2018, the country’s
sponsorship of delegates to the conference would be drastically pruned
down to only experts in the oil and gas sector, Kachikwu pointed out that
in 2016 a total 250 delegates were sponsored by the Nigerian government.
The 2017 edition had only 50 delegates sponsored by the Federal
Government.
In another development, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National
Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, welcome visitors to the
Nigerian pavilion warmly, “NNPC is here and we are open for business.”
This is amidst the promising development witnessed in the global price of
oil which has instigated renewed hope in the recovery of the Nigerian
economy.
Nigeria’s representatives of included officials from Ministries,
Departments, and Agencies, as well as lawmakers.
Founded in 1969, the Offshore Technology Conference is the world’s
foremost event for the development of offshore resources in drilling,
exploration, production and environmental protection. A top-notch
conference hosted to showcase technological breakthroughs in oil and gas
exploration and exploitation; it is also an opportunity for the organisers
to reward individuals, companies and academic researches into these
breakthroughs.
Nigeria’s participation was organised by the Petroleum Technology
Association of Nigeria (PETAN). PETAN is an association of Nigerian
indigenous technical oilfield service companies in the upstream and
downstream sectors of the oil industry.
PETAN was formed to bring together Nigerian Oil and Gas entrepreneurs to
create a forum for the exchange of ideas with the major operators and
policy makers.
