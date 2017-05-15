NUJ urges Journalists register with the union

Journalists in the country have been urged to register in the ongoing registration exercise so as to enable the union to identify genuine journalists and expose the quacks in the profession.

The National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Waheed Odusile gave this charge while speaking at the 2017 Press Week of the Osun State Council of the NUJ held at Osun Press Center in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, on Monday.

Odusile explained that journalists in any part of the country would be able to register online without difficulties.

The NUJ president said necessary mechanisms have been put in place to address the challenges of untrained and unqualified people parading themselves as journalists and duping unsuspected people.

Odusile used the occasion to appeal to journalists to imbibe responsible journalism and refrain from any act that could cause needless chaos among the people, saying that he was inundated with complaints against journalist over sensationalize reports.

The Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi who was royal father of the occasion, lauded journalists in the State for the dedication their jobs and contributions to the growth and development of the state.

Oba Akanbi said Yoruba culture is the best in the world and urged journalists to always promote the culture. He also tasked journalists to always do their jobs with fairness and fear of God.