Adeleke's death: He didn't eat anything at my party- Hon. Amobi

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District, Honourable Amobi Akintola, on Monday, claimed that the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke did not eat anything at the final burial of his grandmother, Balqiz Atoke Salimonu on April 22.

Hon. Amobi said this while testifying before a coroner inquest set up by the State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to probe the cause of the late senator Adeleke's death.

Amobi said the late Senator attended the burial ceremony in company of about 30 political allies and didn't eat anything because what he wanted was not prepared.

According to him,"late Senator Adeleke arrived at my party around 4:30pm in the company of 20 to 30 political allies and was served food but the senator didn't eat because it was poundo yam we made and he preferred semolina. Although he was offered some fish, he didn't eat that too.

"He also drank the drink he bought which was Remy Martins. Although his friends mixed the drink with coca cola, late senator Adeleke drank his undiluted. Later the deputy governor, Mrs Grace Titilayo Tomori came and they both sat together before she eventually left the party too.

"Afterwards, I and the late Senator danced before he left around 5:30pm to Eng. Lasun Olaniyi daughter's wedding at Iwo. That is all I know about his movement on that day."

Asked if he could say anything about his death, Hon. Amobi said he wouldn't know.

But in her account, the state deputy governor, Mrs Grace Titilayo Tomori said the late senator actually ate something at the party.

She explained that a woman actually brought a plate of fried rice mixed with jollof rice which had no meat and was uncovered to the deceased and he ate about 3 spoons.

According to her," I got to Kuta after 5pm and was received by the late senator Adeleke. Because of that honour, I followed him to the table he sat which had about 8 other men.

"A woman later brought a plate of rice and the deceased didn't want to eat it initially. He was just turning the food around, he later managed to eat 3 spoons before pushing the food aside. A man also brought a drink but I can't really remember its name. After giving Hon. Amobi the package I had for him, I left the party and that was all until I heard about the death of the senator the following day."

In a reaction to the rumour that she was sent there to poison the late senator, Deputy governor expressed how saddened she was by the rumour.

"How can that be? It wasn't my party and I didn't cook or serve any food. How can people trivialize the death of such an important person? How can they spread such wicked rumours? I was so devastated when I heard the news of his death." She added.

Also testifying, the Chief Medical Director of Biket Hospital, Osogbo, Dr. Adebisi Adenle, told the coroner that the deceased lawmaker was brought to his hospital dead on April 23.

Adenle said late Adeleke was brought to his hospital around 10:15am, he was lifeless and was later pronounced dead. Adenle added that he also advised the family of the deceased to take his corpse to Lautech teaching hospital morgue as Biket has no morgue.

However, according to the Chief Medical Director of Lautech teaching hospital, Professor Akeem Olawale Lasisi, the late senator might have died of over-dose of drugs.

He explained that when the corpse of the deceased was brought to the hospital, he asked for his medical history and was told one person that was neither a doctor nor a nurse injected him with some medicines when he complained of leg pain the day before he died.

Lasisi said the drugs include 5% of dextrose, intravenous fluid glory set, scalp vein needle, 2 ampoules of analgin, 4 ampoules of 10kg of diazepam, 1 ampoule of pentasozine, 1 ampoule of getamacine and Valium which when given in excess dosage could cause reflex collapse and blockage of respiratory system.

He told the coroner that from the look of things and empty ampoules, the late senator was given those drugs in excess.

"As a medical doctor of 27 years, I have never given 40grams of diazepam. Analgin is also an outlawed drug, I wonder where the so called person got that from."

While adjourning the sitting till 17 May, 2017, the coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara summoned pathologist Sholaja of Lautech, Engr Lasun Olaniyi, one Mr Lukman and one Engr Oni for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late senator Isiaka Adeleke.