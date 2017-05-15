Nnpc To Resume Oil Exploration In Lake Chad Basin

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, (THEWILL) – Following the relative peace prevailing in Borno state and the degrading of Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, says it is set to resume oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin of Borno State.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, stated this on Monday when he paid a visit to the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, at the Government House in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Baru, who was represented at the visit by the NNPC Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Saidu Mohammed, said the corporation has concluded arrangement to mobilise heavy and sophisticated equipment to resume oil prospecting in the Lake Chad Basin.

He said the resumption, which would be done in the next six weeks, was based on the assurance of the military to provide adequate security in the area.

According to the NNPC boss, “We are here in Borno to express our full alignment to the ongoing reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement in all the liberated communities.

“Therefore, NNPC is seeking where it can come in and assist because the rate of devastation is worrisome.

“We are also in the state to inform you that in the next six weeks, we are going to redeploy our team of experts back to Maiduguri to resume oil exploration with better technology in the Lake Chad Basin.

“This is necessary with our renewed efforts in harnessing oil and gas and power to increase the economy of the nation in line with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and economic diversification.”

In his response, Shettima commended the team for the visit and the resolve of the NNPC to resume oil prospecting in the region.

The Borno governor stated that his administration would partner with corporation to actualise the mission.