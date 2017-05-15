AIG visits Osun police command headquarters

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Zone XI Police headquarters, AIG Agboola Oshodi-Glover, yesterday visited the headquarters of the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo.

During the visit, Agboola met officers and men of Osun State Police Command and discussed strategic security matters.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, CP Fimihan Adeoye briefed the AIG on the security architecture of state and how the police command was handling the security challenges in the state.

CP Adeoye said the police in the state adopted dialogue in addressing security issues and that the command was also collaborating with the traditional rulers to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties in the state.

The AIG commended the officers and men of command and urged them to continue to do their best in ensuring safety of lives and properties of the people of the state.

The AIG noted that the recent Nation Security Summit organised by the police Headquarters in Abuja was aimed at ensuring that all stakeholders do the right thing in curtailing security threats in all nooks and crannies of the country.

AIG Agboola also admonished police officers and men to always avoid the use of physical force on the citizens. He said the policemen should use minimum force if it became very necessary to use force.

He urged policemen to always respects the rights of the citizens and do their job without infringing on the fundamental rights of the citizens.

He assured the policemen that their welfare would be well taken care of and charged them to always do their jobs with sincerity and fear of God.