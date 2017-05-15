Contradictions Rock Delta APC Leadership

The Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress {APC} is allegedly engulfed in battle as contradictory statements rocks the party over the leadership style of the current executives as some members of the party has lost confidence while others are still expressing hope.

In a separate press statements released at the weekend and obtained by correspondent in Asaba, a chieftain of the party, Chief Emmanuel Nduka Ogwuda and a group in the party known as Anioma Patriots in APC, headed by Chief Emmanuel Eboha, the Delta North Caucus respectively passed contrary votes of confidence on the Prophet Jones Ode Erue-led executive.

While Chief Nduka Ogwuda passed vote of implicit confidence on the leadership style of Prophet Erue, the Chief Eboha-led Anioma Patriots in APC passed VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE on the state chairman, Prophet Erue.

“I seize this opportunity therefore to pass a solid vote of implicit confidence on the present leadership of the Delta State APC, and call on all members to support them with the prevailing zoning formula in the state”, the Nduka Ogwuda statement said.

“on this note, Anioma Patriots in APC, Delta State chapter seizes this medium to pass a VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE on the state chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue and call on the national leadership of the APC to deal decisive on this ugly development and re-position the party on its winsome track of abiding on the existing governorship zoning arrangement in the state, of which Delta North should be allowed to complete its two term in the governorship position”, the Chief Eboha, statement reads.

The statement revealed that the state caucus meeting recalled came prior to the peace party held in Abuja by the National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, in which Prof. Pat Utomi, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru and Chief (Engr.) Hyacinth Enuha were physical present, “it is therefore regrettable that the Delta State chairman who was present in person at both meetings could deliberately set up machinations to undo the peace accord already cemented and seek to undermine the relations reached by the national and state leaderships of the party”.

Chairman of the Anioma Patriots alleged Erue of working with certain cabal in Delta Central, stressing, “has consistently marginalized, undermine the political interest of Delta North Senatorial District in APC has brazenly usurped official positions of Delta northerners in the party, giving the impression that APC is an Urhobo ethnic political party”.

According to him, “in several instances, he has given contracts to party leaders from Delta Central and ignored those from Delta North. All in his attempt to shortchange and subvert the peace accord and working resolutions of the APC in Delta State, which was reached at the March 4th 2017 meeting”, threatening to expose his allege anti-party activities with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in no distant time.