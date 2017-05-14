Yoruba Youth reacts to Boko Haram Video, says it’s mere Hallucination

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY), this weekend, reacted to the new videos released by Boko Haram group, describing it as porous, and mere hallucinations, by the Boko Haram, which it says, have been decisively dealt with, by the determination of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the resilience of the nation’s security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Army.

The Pan Yoruba Youth group, made this known, during a brief media chat with Journalists on Saturday in Lagos by its President, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji. it described the latest Video, by the Boko Haram commanders, as mere hallucination, as its content are empty threat, which cannot stand in the face of the landmark defeat, that the insurgents have suffered, in the hands of the Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group appealed to Nigerians, not to be distracted or worried, over the poorly conscripted video, as it says, that the latest video is one of the universally known antics, of defeated terrorist Organisations, and isolated elements, who will desperately seek to remain seen, in the scheme of things.

The Youth group, restates its believe, that the Boko Haram insurgents, have been seriously decimated by the Nigerian Army under the leadership of General Tukur Buratai, in active collaboration with other security agencies.

“The victory so far achieved in the war against insurgency under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, is visible to the blind. We challenge those in doubt of these achievements, to freely explore the opportunity of visiting the communities in those axis, to understand the successes so far achieved, by this administration”.

Comrade Odeyemi said He remained confident, in the ability of the current administration, to finally put an end to the insurgency, while also advising those he described as the desperate attention seekers and remnants of Boko Haram, to toll the line of reasoning and embrace the opportunities for repentance, that the Nigerian government has offered.

The group also appealed to the Nigerian government, to remain focused in the ongoing effort, at clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram, still masquerading across the North East, saying the era of cheap propaganda by the Boko Haram is over and Nigerians are too informed to be deceived by their antics.

“We want to advise our security agents, who are currently giving their best to make the country safe, and the good people of Nigeria, to remain focused and go about their normal lives, as the government of President Buhari, is doing its best to completely rid Nigeria of these remnants of the notorious Boko Haram group” the Yoruba Youth concluded.