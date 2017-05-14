25 controversial quotes of SIR A-ONE

Note: Some lines are weaved together in beautiful and ugly use of language in the fine pot of Literature.

Don't be confused when you see contradictory lines. Literature is not like your normal subject or course.

"Talk is cheap. But Nigeria network Telecommunications has made talk very expensive."

SIR A-ONE

"No good government would negotiate with terrorists. Buhari government is the worst I have ever seen since I came to this planet. Thanks for destroying the good image we Nigerians have been trying to build and make before you storm office by force."

SIR A-ONE

"Life is closing up.

To me, your girlfriend is opening up. To cheat is sweet. But faithfulness is sweeter."

SIR A-ONE

"You cannot hate reading and love Literature.

They are set of twins from different mothers."

SIR A-ONE

"I might not have done anything for the body of Literature according to you. But, the 12 students I taught Literature just in 2 months made their Literature-in-English in WAEC.

Remember they have never learnt Literature before. In two months, We covered 4 prose, 4 plays and 12 poems + the elementary Literature."

SIR A-ONE

"If you want to know the level of some persons childishness

kindly go and peruse their Facebook posts. At 45 years you are very comfortable as a bachelor, when you ought to be talking about your own family (wife and children). You are still talking about your mother and father."

SIR A-ONE

"Good products don't need excessive advertisements. Believe it or not."

SIR A-ONE

"Stupidity is when Goodluck Jonathan praises Buhari government for rescuing 80+ Chibok women. Sorry, Chibok girls. Is Jonathan not reading again? Were they rescued or an exchange(d) of foreign currencies and two Boko haram terrorists was done?

Goodluck should stop abusing the people of Niger Delta for his careless statements."

SIR A-ONE

" 'I know too much' is when you explain what you don't know as a comment on Facebook."

SIR A-ONE

"Buhari came into office by force. Whose fault is his ill health?

Was he not aware of what is involved?

He might have forgotten Nigeria is the most populous black nation on Earth.

He must continue the change mantra."

SIR A-ONE

"Buhari is like a tyre. He kept crawling and his fans are busy singing his crawling-speed like the speed of light."

SIR A-ONE

"I don't hate Buhari, I just hate his skyrocketing government. Imagine a coffin now goes for N45,000."

SIR A-ONE

"I'm simply unpredictable. If I cannot predict myself who the heaven and hell are you to predict me?"

SIR A-ONE

"Buhari should not feel bad about people like us. He was once an opposition. He should see opposition not like enemies."

SIR A-ONE

"Why should I feel big about mere Facebook posts, can Google be able to give me the thousands of posts I have made before now?

Love of the likes and praises as comments no longer moves me.

Lost topics and creativities.

I'm now patronising blogs and forums."

SIR A-ONE

"An average Igbo writer is as pompous as a prostitute before a naked monk."

SIR A-ONE

"An average Urhobo person is preoccupied with polygamous mentality."

SIR A-ONE

"Whether you like it or not, I'm not going to reply all your disturbance(s) to me. If I am dancing to the beat from a madman's drum then I'm his companion."

SIR A-ONE

"A good writer can never be lonely. His Muse, pen & paper are always there."

SIR A-ONE

"I don't know the difference between night and day as a blogger. Always wanting to be up to date."

SIR A-ONE

"Give me Buhari and Jonathan, I will choose Jonathan a million times. Not because he is from my region (Niger Delta), but because he is as silly as Mr. IBU (John Okafor) the clown."

SIR A-ONE

"From the beginning I kn*w it was not going to end well when Rotimi Amaechi became the campaign manager of Buhari."

SIR A-ONE

"Ladies are moved by what they hear.

If a lady comes visiting, play her good music. If no good sound system, use your phone. If no good music on your phone, insert earpiece and switch it to loudspeaker and allow her listen to FM."

SIR A-ONE

"Men are like fools. They will keep voicing out to all kinds of women. The ones they love and the ones they just want to insert."

SIR A-ONE

"I thought I had a girlfriend, until I met the one that calls me every now and then."

SIR A-ONE

Goodnews Andrew ERUEMUARE also known as SIR A-ONE is a writer and blogger. CEO of www.pengician.com & www.widestforum.com