SIR DEMOLA ALADEKOMO TO CHAIR THE LAGOS ECONOMIC DIALOGUE

Sir Demola Aladekomo, Chairman Smart City Resort Plc and founder of Chams Group would chair the 2017 Lagos Economic Dialogue, it has been revealed.

Mr. Don Pedro Aganbi, managing consultant, TechTV ,organisersof the Lagos Economic Dialogue, noted that Sir DemolaAladekomo ‘s consent to Chair the event is indeed an endorsement of the objectives and ideals of the Lagos Economic Dialogue.

The event which is billed for May 19 in Lagos at the Sheba event Centre is dedicated to the Lagos @50 celebration is meant to engender further growth of the Lagos ecosystem through the provision of a platform for constructive dialogue and opportunity to network and influence policy. According to Aganbi, “Lagos State, the commercial and entertainment nerve centre of Nigeria is celebrating its 50 years anniversary. This is significant for many reasons. Lagos plays a prominent role in the economic development of the nation with over 70 per cent of total national cargo freight coming in through its port. The state play host to the highest concentration of companies and industries in Nigeria ranging from Telecommunications, Banking, Maritime, hospitality, manufacturing, Cinemas among others”. He said

Speaking further Mr. Aganbi said “With the theme “Lagos @50: Digital Innovations, National Security and the Quest for a more Inclusive and Peaceful Society”, the event will afford participants ample opportunities to dialogue on the growing need to encourage digitalInnovations in the nation’s quest to amputate current security challenges facing the country.

He stated that The Lagos Economic Dialogue intends to bring together top panel of experts to chart a course that will transform Lagos state into a global economic hub that is safe, secure, functional and productive.

“We believe that the event will further help the present administration in Lagos State actualize its dreams of transforming Lagos state into a smart mega city which the state government, stakeholders, security agencies, the public will be the ultimate beneficiaries”. Key highlight at the event shall be the Hall of Fame Awards designed to honour and celebrate the Men, Women, organisations and institutions who have contributed to the economic growth of Lagos State.Aganbi posited.

Ademola is acknowledged as the brain behind the success of the first e-payment card in Nigeria birthed by the Valucard project working with a consortium of 5 indigenous Banks. Demola was also part of the first Chief Executive Program at the Lagos Business School (LBS) and served as the President of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA. He also served President of the Nigeria Computer Society. He is a Fellow of the Nigeria Computer Society (FNCS), a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and a fellow of the Computer Professional Registration Council (FCPN). He is the Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees: Volunteer Corps, a non-governmental organisation committed to professional volunteerism for public school education. Demola also served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of SmartCard Society of Nigeria.

The LAGOS ECONOMIC DIALOGUE AND HALL OF FAME AWARDS offer a great opportunity for networking and forging strategic partnerships amongst key stakeholders.