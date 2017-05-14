Osun 2018: We Are Ready To Rescue The State From Current Predicament -Olaoluwa

In spite of the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in Osun State, the former Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa has reiterated the party’s readiness to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress in the 2018 governorship election.

Olaoluwa who expressed optimism that PDP would emerge victorious in the next gubernatorial election said there was need for all the stakeholders in the state to come together to liberate the state from the current mess.

The former Chairman of Olorunda Local Government Area, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen as part of the activities heralding the celebration of his 55 years birthday, held in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state.

Olaoluwa said the only way to reclaim power from the ruling APC was for all the stakeholders regardless of party affiliation to come together and bring the state out its current predicaments.

We are determined to liberate the people of Osun from this current predicament. We have embarked on peace moves to pave the way for the party to claim victory against the ruling APC in 2018.

“I remember during the 2014 governorship election, I warned my people to not allow the loophole in the selection of the candidate who was to be the party flag bearer, we shouldn’t have lost that election because I know I’m fortunate man, there is nothing I lay my hand that would not be successful.

“The party has been making moves to make peace and ensure unity in Osun PDP and we have been sensitising our people in order for the party to triumph in 2018. He said.

On efforts to reposition the opposition party ahead of the 2018 governorship poll, Olaoluwa, said they had commenced peace moves by meeting with stakeholders and the party leadersin Osun.

His words, “We have started speaking with our leaders and they are in support of this unity and peace move. With the level of suffering Osun people are subjected to, we are optimistic that we will reclaim this state.

“The present government in Osun has caused a lot of issues in the state and the people are already yearning for change.”

He added that strategies had been put in place to take advantage of the “bad policies” of the present APC government to take over governance in the state in 2018.

Soji Adagunodo, former Deputy National Chairman PDP, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, former Speaker Osun state house of Assembly Adejare Bello and his Oyo state counterpart Ashimiyu Alarape, former ALGON Chairman and Commissioner , National Population Commission, Akogun Lere Oyewunmi , Chief Emmanuel Monye, Aremo Kunle Alao, Dr Gbadegesin, Ondo state former PDP chairman Honourable Tunde Alabi and others.

Olaoluwa was a state official of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) before decamping to the PDP alongside others in 2002; he later served as Special Assistant and Special Adviser on Special Duties to Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola before emerging elected chairman of Olorunda local government. He also later served as state PDP Chairman and currently a principal facilitator of the Omo Ilu Foundation in Osun state.

Dignitaries at the event include PDP National Secretary Professor Wale Oladipo.