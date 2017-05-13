Kano Anti-corruption agency suspends Emir's probe indefinitely.

The Kano State government’s anti-corruption agency has suspended probe into the financial dealings of the Emirate council.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission was investigating alleged misuse of N6 billion.

The states House of Assembly launched a separate investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II, following allegations of funds misappropriation defamation of character breach of oath of office/oath of allegiance abuse of office privileges and protocol and political and religious interference.

The chairman of the anti-corruption Muhyi magaji Rimin Gado said the commission was suspending its probe indefinitely.

He said the commission could not continue as the House was also conducting an investigation.

Mr. muhuyi declined further comments.

But a source from the commission who plead anonimiy due to the fear of the outcome of what will happened narrated that the commission viewed the investigation by House of Assembly as interference and an effort to scuttle the probe.

We are not happy with the coming in of the House of Assembly into this matter and we cannot continue doing the same thing with them that is why we allowed them to do it themselves the source said.

You see many would rather see the House interference as purely political while our own has nothing to do with that. We do things professionally according to the dictate of laws.

The source said the commission was prepared to resume the probe if the House allowed it.