Cleric Tasks Journalists On Truthfulness And Objectivism

Journalists across Nigeria have been urged to be truthful and subscribe to objectivism in the discharge of their duties.

The Deputy Chief Imam of Osogbo in Osun State, Sheikh Haroon Adediran gave this charge yesterday at a special sermon to mark the Press Week of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun Council.

Sheikh Adediran noted that journalists play a crucial role in the society and should therefore be careful with the messages they pass across to the populace.

He implored journalists to be agents of peace and development, saying men and women of the pen profession must use their role in a positive manner and shun news or information that could disrupt the peace of the society.

In an address, the Mufasir of Osogbo, Sheikh Maruf Isola also tasked journalists to be good representatives of the religions they profess by being truthful at all times.

"Muslim journalists should portray Islam well and let the world know Islam is a religion of peace.

"If there is any issue that needs clarification, endeavor to approach the clerics for clarifications, we will explain to you and you will in turn, tell the world the Islamic stance on such issues.

"Islam is a religion of peace. Journalists should portray that to the world. You should clear the issues that are being misinterpreted by both Muslims and non-Muslims alike." Sheikh Isola stressed.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Commissioner of Special Duties in Osun, Basiru Ajibola who hosted the journalists to a reception after the Jumu’at service, congratulated them for coming out of the leadership crisis stronger.

He thus urged them to always take the interest and welfare of journalists first in whatever situation or position they find themselves.

The Chairman of the State Council, Biodun Olalere appreciated the host for being a friend of the journalists and thanked God for His special blessings on the Council for uniting the ranks of the press men.

Other activities to mark the NUJ Press Week include the inter-chapel semi-final football on Saturday, Church Service on Sunday, Opening Ceremony on Monday, Public Lecture on Tuesday and the finals of the football matches will be played on Wednesday.

Others are Health walk on Wednesday, Dinner and Award night on Thursday and the Asun Night on Friday.