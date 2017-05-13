Edo Govt To Develop World Class Traffic System

Edo State Government has revealed its intention to roll out a world class traffic management system across the state, adding that the process had already commenced with the implementation of the ‘Edo Clean-up Project’.

In a statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary (interim) to the Edo State Governor, Mr. John Mayaki explained that Edo State would have top traffic managers directing traffic in the state and that the recent clean-up in Edo State was carried out by volunteers, who were not being paid but decided to work with the government to clean up the state.

The statement read in part: “Be assured that we will have one of the best traffic managers in the State and create a model for people to learn from. We will also use technology to monitor the activities of our men and some of the technologies have never been used in Nigeria.

"There will be a TV room where we will network and see what is going on with the road users and the traffic enforcers so that when you are arrested and you are complaining, we will play back the video for you. Even the officials will be empowered to use some technology to record offences”.

He added that the personnel involved in the clean-up process at King’s Square (Ring Road) recently were only volunteers, who were trying to help the government, noting that they undertook the responsibility because the congestion had become intense and the clean-up was long overdue.

However, he continued, trained and uniformed officials would replace them, who would be of civil dispositions to enforce the law would replace them and when the traffic restructuring was completed, the officials would have a department for event management where enlightenment would take place at various religious places of worship.