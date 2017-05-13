London is Blue: Chelsea is 2016/17 Premier League Champions

Antonio Conte's side have won the Premier League with two games to spare after a late goal by Michy Batshuayi secured the title with a 1-0 win over West Brom.

The £33million striker has endured a frustrating season, spent largely on the bench. But he came to Chelsea's rescue on 81 minutes - just five minutes after replacing Pedro as a substitute - and produced the all-important title-winning goal.

Antonio Conte, 47, becomes the fourth Italian to achieve the feat in the English top-flight - a year after Claudio Ranieri masterminded Leicester City's incredible win.

Conte has been a huge success all season. He became the first manager in history to win three successive Manager of the Month awards as he scooped the prize in October, November and December.