International | 13 May 2017 01:26 CET

London is Blue: Chelsea is 2016/17 Premier League Champions
Chelsea have been crowned champions for the sixth time in their history.

By PSN

Antonio Conte's side have won the Premier League with two games to spare after a late goal by Michy Batshuayi secured the title with a 1-0 win over West Brom.

The £33million striker has endured a frustrating season, spent largely on the bench. But he came to Chelsea's rescue on 81 minutes - just five minutes after replacing Pedro as a substitute - and produced the all-important title-winning goal.

Antonio Conte, 47, becomes the fourth Italian to achieve the feat in the English top-flight - a year after Claudio Ranieri masterminded Leicester City's incredible win.

Conte has been a huge success all season. He became the first manager in history to win three successive Manager of the Month awards as he scooped the prize in October, November and December.


