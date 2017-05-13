6th DELTA SPORTS FESTIVAL: Delta To Maintain Lead In Sports --- Okowa

The 6th Delta State Sports Festival ended Friday at Ozoro with

Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa promising his

administration’s commitment to ensure

that the state would continue to excel in

national sports events.

Speaking when he declared the festival

closed, Governor Okowa asserted, "it is

an open secret that the constant

successes achieved by Delta State in

national competitions is largely due to

this grassroots support for sports."

He reiterated government’s

determination to ensure that the State

continues to play a leading role in the

development of sports in the country,

promising to make the Sports Festival a

yearly event, and providing more

avenues for youths to productively

engage in sporting activities.

At the closing ceremony, Warri North

local government area clinched the first

position with 39 gold medals to beat its

closest rival, Oshimili South local

government area which got 30 gold

medals, while Ukwuani local government

area got 29 gold medals.

While commending the various local

government areas who contributed to the

promotion of sports at the grassroots, the

Governor observed, " sporting activities

are vital areas where our young men and

women can be meaningfully engaged;

they keep the young ones busy and away

from delinquent behaviours and youth

restiveness in all its ramifications;

besides, it also gives opportunity to

develop their talents on their way to

national and international prominence."

While promising to support sports

development through the reintroduction

of the School Sports Competition, the

Governor commended the Sports

Commission and the athletes for their

contributions to sports development.

The Minister of Sports, Honourable

Solomon Dalung, who was the Special

Guest of Honour, in his speech,

acknowledged the contributions of Delta

State in taking Nigeria to greater heights through sports development,

asserting that the state has produced

quality sportsmen and women who have

represented the country in major sporting

events in Africa and other parts of the

world.

He commended Governor Okowa for his

commitment to sports development,

noting that sports had contributed

immensely to the sustenance of peace in

the state.

The Chairman, Delta State Sports

Commission Chief Tonobok Okowa said

talents which were discovered during the

festival would be assets to the State in

future National and International sporting

activities.

Governor Okowa alongside the Sports

Minister and Deputy Governor, Barrister

Kingsley Otuaro later presented trophies

to the winners of the Festival.