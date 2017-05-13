6th DELTA SPORTS FESTIVAL: Delta To Maintain Lead In Sports --- Okowa
The 6th Delta State Sports Festival ended Friday at Ozoro with
Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa promising his
administration’s commitment to ensure
that the state would continue to excel in
national sports events.
Speaking when he declared the festival
closed, Governor Okowa asserted, "it is
an open secret that the constant
successes achieved by Delta State in
national competitions is largely due to
this grassroots support for sports."
He reiterated government’s
determination to ensure that the State
continues to play a leading role in the
development of sports in the country,
promising to make the Sports Festival a
yearly event, and providing more
avenues for youths to productively
engage in sporting activities.
At the closing ceremony, Warri North
local government area clinched the first
position with 39 gold medals to beat its
closest rival, Oshimili South local
government area which got 30 gold
medals, while Ukwuani local government
area got 29 gold medals.
While commending the various local
government areas who contributed to the
promotion of sports at the grassroots, the
Governor observed, " sporting activities
are vital areas where our young men and
women can be meaningfully engaged;
they keep the young ones busy and away
from delinquent behaviours and youth
restiveness in all its ramifications;
besides, it also gives opportunity to
develop their talents on their way to
national and international prominence."
While promising to support sports
development through the reintroduction
of the School Sports Competition, the
Governor commended the Sports
Commission and the athletes for their
contributions to sports development.
The Minister of Sports, Honourable
Solomon Dalung, who was the Special
Guest of Honour, in his speech,
acknowledged the contributions of Delta
State in taking Nigeria to greater heights through sports development,
asserting that the state has produced
quality sportsmen and women who have
represented the country in major sporting
events in Africa and other parts of the
world.
He commended Governor Okowa for his
commitment to sports development,
noting that sports had contributed
immensely to the sustenance of peace in
the state.
The Chairman, Delta State Sports
Commission Chief Tonobok Okowa said
talents which were discovered during the
festival would be assets to the State in
future National and International sporting
activities.
Governor Okowa alongside the Sports
Minister and Deputy Governor, Barrister
Kingsley Otuaro later presented trophies
to the winners of the Festival.