ACNPN Inaugurates Advisory Board, Assures Of Good Governance

The Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria (ACNPN), Delta State Chapter has inaugurated its Advisory Board which would look into the affairs of the association, advice where necessary and do a general oversight.

Speaking during the occasion, the chairman of the association, Hon Comrade Precious Enebuse, said members of the body are legally engaged in the business of publishing newspapers and magazines with a slant for grassroots, regulates and coordinate the activities of community newspapers in Nigeria “as well as advocate for good governance and human right in the country”.

According to Enebuse, “as parts of efforts to promote good governance and grasroots development in all respect, we have designed special programmes to expose critical stakeholders in the New Nigeria Project to a better understanding of the desires and aspirations of the people at the grassroot, addressing development challenges in the rural areas through the promotion of economic. political, social and cultural activities of our people in a simplified journalism”.

he revealed that the proposed ACNPN grassroot sensitizatioin campaign and town hall meeting to kick-off on Friday26th May 2017 to inform and educate the rural dwellers on government policies and programmes and conversely communicate the feelings, desires and aspirations of the people at the grassroots to the government for appropriate actions.

He disclosed that the concept of Advisory Board was conceived in line with Article 17 of ACNPN Constitution.

The Board Chairman, Ambassador Dr D.J. Omenogor, a United Nations Chartered Peace Advocate said the association was very important to the society, noting that they should not allow anybody to use them especially in the political terrain.

He advised them to always ensure they edit their papers before going for production, “do not be too much in a rush, do a good job. Do not allow anybody to use you, stand on the truth and God will protect you.

He also urged them to do unbiased stories, “let your stories not to be one sided, balance your stories and ensure that you follow your constitution”.

The Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah commended the association for their partnership with government.

The Commissioner who was represented by Christopher Nwoaboshi noted that the group has done well in reporting the state, urging them to continue in hat regard.