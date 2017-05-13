2019: APC Stalwart Task Anioma On Consensus Candidate

A chieftain of the All Progressives

Congress (APC), in Delta State,

Chief Emmanuel Nduka Ogwuda, has

called on the people Of the Anioma

Nation to as a matter of urgency close

ranks, urging them to pick a consensus

governorship candidate ahead of the 2019

general election in the

state.

Chief Ogwuda disclosed that the call

became imperative following the

emergence of new political platforms and

agitations, "seeking to alter

political understanding hitherto

established by leaders of thought to

Foster peaceful co-existence, mutual

development and ethical harmony

In the state.

The APC faithful started this Friday during

a press briefing in Asaba, saying, "we have taken notice of

ominous plots by some desperate

politicians to scuttle the political zoning

arrangement for the

governorsh position, which was

established since 1999".

"When the current Democratic

dispensation took-off, Delta Central

District was endorsed and massively

supported to produce the

governor. Then Delta South took their turn

before it came to Delta North,

which incumbency persists".

He maintain that zoning of the

governorsh position must remain

sacrosanct, warning that it should been

respected by all political

parties, pressure groups and lobby

platforms.

"As far as committed members of the APC

are concerned, the

governorship position is non-negotiable

and our party the APC should

work in this direction to deliver a

candidate of APC from Anioma

extraction".

"I am therefore vehemently opposed to

the rumoured plot to zone the

leadership of Delta State chapter of APC

to Delta North in the

forthcoming party Congress, with the plan

to alter the governorship

zoning arrangement in favour of another

Senatorial District".

"This ill-conceived agenda will strangle the

rapidly booming

popularity of the APC in the state and

eventually kill the party as a

widely accepted alternative platform in

Delta State".

Nduka Ogwuda said he is working with

like minded and committed members

of the APC to produce a credible, widely accepted and winsome

candidate that would sweep the 2019

governorship polls in Delta State,

adding that it would bring about the much

-desired change and

transformation of the immensely

endowed State which has been under the

yoke of bad and corrupt government

since 1999, which the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) exemplified.

"Delta State APC should therefore be

wary of mercantile politicians in

the party who area fanning the embers of

disunity, division and

discord. As any attempt to produce an

APC governorship candidate

outside Delta North (the Anioma Nation)

will amount to an exercise

doomed to fail and a fifth columnists plot

being hatched to kill the

popularity of the APC brand in Anioma

Nation in particular and Delta

State in general".

He took the opportunity to pass an implicit vote of

confidence on the

present leadership of the party in the

State.