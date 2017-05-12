5 Pedestrians Safety Tips For Crossing Lagos Roads

Lagos roads are very busy. You will find trailers, SUVs, and Danfos on the highway. Most of the drivers of these vehicles do not care about pedestrians nor any traffic rules. They simply drive with reckless abandon as they feel they own the road.

This oftentimes than not put pedestrians in danger of being knocked down by oncoming and overspeeding vehicles. To keep you safe and avoid any accidents, Jumia Travel , the leading online travel agency shares tips for crossing Lagos roads.

Never stroll on Zebra crossing

Traffic rules demand that drivers stop when they see pedestrians walking on Zebra crossing. However, in Lagos, they won't stop. They will continue driving. So to be on the safe side, it is better you run when using the Zebra crossing. In fact, if they see you strolling, the driver will shout at you to get away from the road.

Ditch anything that reduces vision or hearing

You have to be conscious of your ambience when crossing a road in Lagos, Hence, you should ditch everything that reduces vision or hearing. This is for those who wear dark shades and plug their ears. A vehicle can come from nowhere and you may probably be knocked down.

Plead with drivers to allow you cross

Since the drivers do not respect pedestrians or obey traffic rules except when LASTMA officials are present, you should plead with them to allow you cross. That way, you will not spend minutes waiting for the road to be clear before you cross.

Never assume the driver will stop

Drivers in Lagos feel that they own the road. Hence, they rarely stop for any pedestrian to cross the road. Consequently, do not assume that they will stop. You should wait until the road is clear before you cross.

Use the pedestrian bridge

If there is a pedestrian bridge, you should use it. It is safer. Besides, you will be arrested if you cross the road when there is a pedestrian bridge right in front of you.