Man, 37, docked for stealing bag of rice, beans in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Thursday arraigned a 37-year old man, Mukaila Shamotu before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing a bag of rice and beans.

Other food items the accused was alleged to have stolen include 10 bags of semovita 10kg, 5 bags of semovita 5kg, 25 litres of palm oil and 25 litres of vegetable oil.

The prosecutor, Olayiwola Rasaq told the court that the accused stole the items from the shop of one Oyekanmi Olufunke at Ota-Efun area on the 9th of May, 2017.

He said the stolen items valued N109,000.

Rasaq added that the offence is contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390 and section 413 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty of the offence preferred against him.

While praying for his bail, the counsel to the accused, Barrister Okobe Najite, assured the court the accused won't jump bail if granted.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Fatimo Sodamade, granted the accused bail of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till 2nd of August, 2017.