I No Longer Represent Buhari: How Dambanzau Pledged Allegiance to Ag. President Osinbajo

The Minister of Interior General Dambanzau at the opening ceremony of the National Security Summit 2017, made a dramatic revelation as to who he now works for especially as the controversy surrounding the new position of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo since President Buhari handed over powers to him directing him to "coordinate affairs of government". Although many Nigerians raised their concerns over this strange title as they sought to know if our constitution recognises the position of a "Cordinating Vice President" in place of an Ag. President.

However, the Minister of Defence made a startling revelation that he now Represents the Ag. President and not President Buhari who is receiving medical attention.

This clarification was in response to the Master of Ceremony addressing him as the representative of President Muhammed Buhari at the National Security Summit which played host to eminent Nigerians from different walks of life.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris led the convergence that had in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, Security Chiefs, community leaders, religious leaders and business influencers across the country in a bid to discuss and evolve practical ways of dealing with issues of security and insecurity in the nation.

Top on the list is how insecurity has affected socio-economic development as the issues of rampaging herdsmen tops the list. kidnapping, proliferation of light arms and weapons, food security etc are several issues to be looked into during this summit.