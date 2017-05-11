Kano Assembly Investigates Sanusi Over ‘undue Criticism Of Buhari, Apc-led Govt’

BEVERLY HILLS, May 11, (THEWILL) – The Kano state House of Assembly has, among other reasons, begun a probe on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II for unduly citicising the President Muhammadu Buhari, All Progressives Congress, APC-led government.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alhassan Rirum, disclosed on Thursday that the legislators’ probe of the monarch was strictly informed by a motion raised by a member representing Nassarawa state constituency, Ibrahim Gama.

The lawmaker had on Wednesday leveled eight charges against the traditional ruler and urged the House to quickly carry out an investigation into the charges.

The allegations include: defamation of character, breach of oath of office/oath of allegiance, abuse of office privileges and protocol, and political and religious interference.

Other charges are: unguarded utterances, misappropriation of public funds, misrepresentation at public gatherings and undue criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari/APC-led government.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Kano Municipal constituency, Babba Dan'Agundi, and was unanimously adopted by the House.

The legislators consequently constituted a seven-man investigative committee chaired by the legislator representing Ajingi constituency, Abdul Madari, to carry out the investigation.

Other members of the committee include the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal, Babba Dan'Agundi, as vice chairman and; member representing Kiru constituency, Kabiru Dachi.

The committee also includes members representing Dambatta constituency, Sani Maidaji; Garko constituency, Abba Garko; and two officials from the legal department of the Assembly.

Rirum further clarified that the investigation by the House was not connected to a similar exercise being undertaken by an agency of the executive arm of the state government.

THEWILL recalls that the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had earlier announced that it had opened inquiry into alleged misappropriations of funds of the Kano Emirate Council allegedly running into about N6bn from the time Sanusi became the Emir in 2014.