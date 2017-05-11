BOLANLE AMBODE TASK WOMEN ON SUCCESSFUL ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Women and young ladies have been urged to be resolute and unrelenting in their pursuit of chosen career or enterprise.

This was the advice of the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode , when she addressed women and young ladies, at a career talk programme, organized as part of activities for the quarterly meeting of the Southern Governors Wives’ Forum (SGWF), held at Hubert Ogunde Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mrs. Ambode noted that, the world would not give women the same opportunity as men, to prove their capabilities in any human activity, job, career or business, hence the need for determination.

Bolanle disclosed that, male domination of nearly all human activities was real, adding that any woman who wished to succeed or leave her footprints in the sands of time, must break the glass ceiling for her dream to see the light of day.

Speaking further, she said, as far as the world was concerned, major activities with the most impact on human society, were exclusively for men, contending that women must fight for social space, recognition and even for deserved acclaim.

According to her, “As far as the world is concerned, major activities with the most impact on the human society, are exclusively for men. This is why the woman must always fight for social space, for recognition and even for deserved acclaim”.

“Over the years and across countries, women have shown excellence, demonstrating brilliance, bravery, intelligence and expertise in the most complex fields of human endeavour, yet the world is not fully convinced that what men can do, women can do even better,” she argued.

Bolanle cited herself as an example of a woman who faced the same stereotype in a male-dominated enterprise, when she started her bakery business 10years ago.

Mrs. Ambode, disclosed that despite discouraging comments, she pressed on, taking all emerging challenges as the teething problem that a young business must go through before stabilizing.

According to her, rather than allow the negative comments to weaken her, they strengthened and emboldened her, giving her the energy to climb further.

The governor’s wife, gave success tips to include: determination to succeed; following the passion; obeying the heart and taking the leap; making the voice heard; building a support base around like-minded optimistic women; taping from mentors, and not being afraid to start small.

Speaking earlier during a courtesy call to his office by the governors’ wives, the governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, commended the women for coming together despite different political and religious affiliations.

He thanked them for regarding the governors as partners and not competitors, promising that their reports would be used as guide in policy formulation.

The chairperson of SGWF, Mrs. Nkechi Okoroacha, wife of the governor of lmo State, disclosed that the forum was the brain child of the wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, to build the bridge of love, friendship and cordial relationship among the federating states, to also support the administration of President Buhari and to also complement the good works of their husbands.

The forum holding its fifth meeting, does not only afford the governors’ wives the opportunity to complement the efforts of their husbands, but to also share knowledge and compare notes for enhanced welfare of the citizenry.

Folashade Kadiri ( Mrs.)

Asst. Director Public Affairs

Office of the wife of the Governor of Lagos State.

11th May, 2017.

Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (m), his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunso Amosun (7th right); Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (5th left); wife of the Governor of Imo State, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha (7th left); and wives of other Southern Governors' forum, during the 5th quarterly meeting of Southern Governors Wives' Forum (SGWF) and courtesy visit to the Governor at the State House, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, May 11, 2017

Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (5th right), his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunso Amosun (4th right); Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga (4th left) wife of the Governor of Imo State, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha (5th left); and wives of other Southern Governors' forum, during the 5th quarterly meeting of Southern Governors Wives' Forum (SGWF) and courtesy visit to the Governor at the State House, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (r) presenting empowerment tools to one of the beneficiaries, Lady Evang. Florence Ayodele Kinrin, after the interactive session with female audience, during the quarterly meeting of Southern Governors Wives' Forum (SGWF), at Hubert Ogunde Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (L) being presented a plague by the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, during the quarterly meeting of Southern Governors Wives' Forum (SGWF) and courtesy visit to the Governor at the State House, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode speaking on “Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Career Progression – It's Time to Think Like a Man But Act Like A Lady” at the interactive session with female audience, during the quarterly meeting of Southern Governors Wives' Forum (SGWF), at Hubert Ogunde Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, May 11, 2017.