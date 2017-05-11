Ex-convict gets 7 years jail term for stealing laptops, ATM Card

A 30-year old ex-convict, Olajide Adeshina has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State over burglary and theft.

The convict was arraigned by the State police command on December 28, 2016 over 3 count charge of intent to commit felony, burglary and theft.

The prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the convict forcibly entered into the house of one Egunlola Adewumi Christianah at Ofatedo area, Osogbo on October 19, 2016 and stole two laptops, one X-touch phone, a school bag containing a purse and GTB ATM card and the sum of N30,000, everything valuing N196,000.

Abiodun said the convict also transferred N37,000 property of Christianah via her stolen phone and ATM No: 0049765878 to his own account No: 0224811007.

He added that the offences are contrary to section 383(1) and punishable under section 390(9) and 411(1) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The convict who had no legal representative, initially pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him but changed his plea to guilty when he couldn't perfect his bail terms.

Speaking at the court today, the convict prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

"I have nothing to say but to plead for mercy, the court should have mercy on me." Adeshina added remorsefully.

Asked if the convict had any past crime record, prosecutor Abiodun revealed that Adeshina is actually an habitual house breaker and an ex-convict.

In her judgment, Chief Magistrate Fatimo Sodamade said Adeshina has been found guilty of the charges and thereby sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment on the first charge, 3 years on the second charge and 3 years on the third charge.