Xenophobia Two Nigerians shot dead in South Africa

Unknown gunmen have killed two Nigerians in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

The deceased, who both hailed from Anambra state, were shot dead at separate locations in the town.

The chairman of the Nigeria union in South Africa, Mike Ibitoye, disclosed this to NAN via telephone from Cape Town.

He said, "Mr Ernest Ughakwesili, 42, native of Nkpor, Idemili north local government area of Anambra state, was shot in a night club by gunmen at Strand Area of Cape Town on Sunday.

"The assailants escaped after the shooting and the victim died before being rushed to the hospital."

According to him, the second victim, Chimezie Oranusi, 26, from Oba town in Anambra State, was shot with a friend in a car at Delst area of Cape Town.

Ibitoye said Chimezie died from the gunshot wounds while his friend, a South African is still undergoing treatment in a hospital.

"The friend is a South African and is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

"The incidents have been reported to the police and the national secretariat of the union," he said.

The union chairman said the motive behind the shootings is yet to be ascertained.

"We have received a report about the killing of two Nigerians in Cape Town, Western Cape Province of South Africa," he said.

"The union’s chapter in the province is handling the matter while the national body has reported the incident to the Nigerian Mission in South Africa.

"We urge Nigerians in South Africa to remain law abiding. We also appeal to the federal government to continue to protect the welfare of our people here."

Nigerians in South Africa were victims of violence in the country recently as renewed xenophobic attacks broke out.

Many houses, businesses belonging to Nigerians were destroyed, with several of them injured.