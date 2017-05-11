"Corruption shall have no place in our University" UNIOSUN VC promises

The Vice Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Professor Labode Popoola, has promised that Corruption would no longer have a place in the University.

Professor Popoola made this promise during the inauguration of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) and Students Anti-Corruption Vanguard (SAV) held in the Varsity's main campus in Osogbo the State capital, on Wednesday.

The VC maintained that the varsity is a strong advocate of the fight against corruption which is also one of cardinal priorities of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The VC said as a sign of the abhorrence against corruption, the hash tag "At UNIOSUN we neither give nor take bribe" has been placed at every corner of the varsity.

His words, "The fight against corruption should be everyone's business and as a responsible government's institution, we declare that we enlist in this fight.

"Presently, there are several institutions of government with mandates to directly fight against corruption and economic crimes. Notable amongst these are the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The former was established vide the corrupt practices and other related offences Act 2000 and inaugurated on 29th September, 2000.

"The commission is saddled with the responsibility of investigating an prosecuting acts of corruption. The commission in her wisdom therefore, proposed and got Federal Government's approval to coordinate the establishment of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTU) in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

"We are here today to comply with this directive and to state further that corruption shall have no place in our University." Prof Popoola added.

He also noted that youths were not left out in the crusade and that would be achieved through the commission's noble project for tertiary institutions called Students Anti-Corruption Vanguard (SAV).

Popoola thereby charged the members of the inaugurated ACTU to live up to expectations and display high level of integrity.