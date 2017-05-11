Delta Assembly Sacks Igbuya As Speaker, Elects Sheriff As Replacement

BEVERLY HILLS, May 11, (THEWILL) – Twenty-two out of the 29-member Delta State House of Assembly on Thursday morning impeached the Speaker of the House, Mr. Monday Igbuya, immediately replacing him with the member representing Okpe constituency, Sheriff Oborevwori as the new speaker.

Also impeached was the Majority Leader, Tim Owhofere, who has now been replaced by Mr Johnson Erijo.

THEWILL gathered that the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa had made efforts to reconcile the removed speaker with members of the legislative house, but the members acted too fast as they were hell-bent on removing Igbuya as speaker.

At the session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Friday Osanebi, the lawmakers also suspended the impeached speaker for three months while the former Majority Leader was handed an indefinite suspension.