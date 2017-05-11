Inec Says 2019 Elections Will Be Better Than 2015 Polls

BEVERLY HILLS, May 10, (THEWILL) – The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has assured that 2019 general elections will surpass the successes recorded in the 2015 polls.

He gave this assurance on Wednesday when the United States’ Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington paid him a courtesy visit at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu insisted that there are no external interference in the outcome of elections in the country, asserting that it is only Nigerians who can determine their leaders at any level.

He stated that the electoral body “is committed to making future elections even better than the 2015 general election. 2019 elections will be better than 2015”.

The INEC boss stated that a prelude to the success of the 2019 general elections is the strategic plan which covered 2017-2021.

He maintained that the success of 2015 general election was anchored on the adoption of a previous plan which terminated in 2016, hence the new strategic plan the implementation of which will begin next week.

The INEC chairman added that the sanitization of the voters register which will ensure that the people who were not registered in the previous exercise and those who are of age are registered, is another key programme of action towards a successful conduct of 2019 elections.

He disclosed that 825 offices manned by 16,000 staffers of INEC have been deployed to carry out the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise across the country.